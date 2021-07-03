From TPM Reader TD from 8:48 AM …

I am currently under a shelter in place order, because, 8 armed men were stopped on a nearby highway. 2 are currently in custody, some are in the nearby woods and others are still in vehicles. https://www.wcvb.com/article/standoff-closes-part-of-i-95-wakefield-reading-asked-to-shelter-in-place/36918863 They claim not to be sovereign citizens, but that the laws of the United states don’t apply to them.

The group appears to call itself “The Moorish American Arms” and as the name suggests appears to be some kind of separatist, African-American group which mimics ‘sovereign citizens’ in their claim that US laws don’t apply to them. Follow on reporting suggests that were en route from Rhode Island to Maine for some mix of camping and arms training and got traffic-stopped in Massachusetts.

The group may be part of the so-called “moorish sovereign citizens”, which the SPLC discusses here.