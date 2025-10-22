Special Deal on Tickets to our Live Podcast Taping

If you’ve been considering joining us for the live taping of our podcast on November 6 in New York, we now have a limited number of tickets available at 50% off made possible by two new member-sponsors of the event. That’s $75 a ticket. These are for TPM members only. We know the full ticket price is a heavy lift for some TPM Readers. So if that includes you, I hope you’ll grab one while they last. Just click right here.
LATEST
Morning Memo
How Does Mike Davis Know Who a New Federal Grand Jury Will Target?
10.22.25 | 10:37 am
News
Federal Agents Detain Mix of Protesters and Migrants in Massive Manhattan Sweep
10.22.25 | 10:08 am
TPM 25
This Post Should Have Been Shorter
10.22.25 | 9:00 am
News
Trump Special Counsel Nominee Paul Ingrassia Withdraws After ‘Nazi’ Texts
10.21.25 | 8:34 pm