SITE ISSUES

By
|
July 3, 2020 9:47 a.m.

As many of you have seen we are currently experiencing site issues at TPM. This has affected site availability and log-in. In some cases, it’s lead to people seeing ads in Ad Free. We believe as of about 9:45 AM eastern that we have it at at least partly resolved. Our tech team is working to resolve it. We really appreciate your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
