Sic Transit

Bob Dylan turns 80 today.

If you’re inclined to celebrate here’s a series of interviews from 1971 never published until last year. The interviews were conducted by Dylan’s friend Tony Glover, an accomplished musician and author in his own right. The two met when they were both kids playing in the Minneapolis music scene before Dylan left for New York City. Then Glover was the bigger deal. That was the start of a lifelong friendship. And the origin of the relationship makes these interviews much more expansive and open than Dylan’s frequently evasive and secretive way of approaching interviews.

The interviews remained unpublished until Glover died in 2019, after which Glover’s widow placed these and other memorabilia and papers up for auction.

They’re published here.