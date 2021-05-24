Latest
UNITED STATES - MAY 13: Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., talks with reporters on the House steps of the Capitol on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago ago
House GOPers Try To Weaponize Fears Of Inflation To Undermine Dems Before Midterms
3 hours ago ago
Report: Dems Paying Out Of Pocket For Extra Security Measures Back Home Amid Rising Threats
3 hours ago ago
WaPo: Commerce Security Unit Searched Employees’ Offices, Scanned Social Media For Census Critics

Sic Transit

By
|
May 24, 2021 9:30 a.m.

Bob Dylan turns 80 today.

If you’re inclined to celebrate here’s a series of interviews from 1971 never published until last year. The interviews were conducted by Dylan’s friend Tony Glover, an accomplished musician and author in his own right. The two met when they were both kids playing in the Minneapolis music scene before Dylan left for New York City. Then Glover was the bigger deal. That was the start of a lifelong friendship. And the origin of the relationship makes these interviews much more expansive and open than Dylan’s frequently evasive and secretive way of approaching interviews.

The interviews remained unpublished until Glover died in 2019, after which Glover’s widow placed these and other memorabilia and papers up for auction.

They’re published here.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: