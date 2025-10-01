Shutdown Dogs That Aren’t Barking: Russ Vought Abject Degeneracy (Follow Up) Edition

I can’t go into too much detail without revealing my sources. But I wanted to share that I’ve heard from sources in multiple departments and agencies that the groundwork you’d expect to see in advance of wholesale firings – as promised by Russ Vought – simply are not happening: lists for who gets fired and who doesn’t, the RIF paperwork, etc. Those things aren’t happening. At least not in the places where the people I’ve spoken to work. At least not yet … Of course we’re one day in. MAGA isn’t known for good order and process. So it might change. But it is an early signal, by no means definitive, that Vought’s threat of a DOGE 2.0/large scale firings is one they’re hesitant to carry out … In this Times newsletter, Jess Bidgood relays Karoline Leavitt’s threat that the layoffs are “imminent” and Russ Vought’s cueing them up. Trump holds all the power, she continues. “The question is merely how far [Trump] wants to go.” But again, under the hood, in the boiler rooms of personnel policy rather than official statements, it looks different.