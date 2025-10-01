Shutdown Dogs That Aren’t Barking: Russ Vought Abject Degeneracy (Follow Up) Edition

I can’t go into too much detail without revealing my sources. But I wanted to share that I’ve heard from sources in multiple departments and agencies that the groundwork you’d expect to see in advance of wholesale firings – as promised by Russ Vought – simply are not happening: lists for who gets fired and who doesn’t, the RIF paperwork, etc. Those things aren’t happening. At least not in the places where the people I’ve spoken to work. At least not yet … Of course we’re one day in. MAGA isn’t known for good order and process. So it might change. But it is an early signal, by no means definitive, that Vought’s threat of a DOGE 2.0/large scale firings is one they’re hesitant to carry out … In this Times newsletter, Jess Bidgood relays Karoline Leavitt’s threat that the layoffs are “imminent” and Russ Vought’s cueing them up. Trump holds all the power, she continues. “The question is merely how far [Trump] wants to go.” But again, under the hood, in the boiler rooms of personnel policy rather than official statements, it looks different.
Latest
9 hours agoMeet the Trump-Appointed Diplomat Accused of Shielding El Salvador’s President From Law Enforcement
10 hours agoKacsmaryk Transfers Mifepristone Case To Court Made Up Of Mostly Trump Judges
11 hours agoSCOTUS Lets Cook Stay on Fed Board Despite Trump’s Attempt to Fire Her, At Least For Now
12 hours agoTrump White House Withdraws Nomination for Controversial BLS Pick After GOP Senators Decline to Meet With Him
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|October 1, 2025 10:00 a.m.
I write fluidly across different venues. Here, on social media, in emails with readers … and I sometimes lose track…
-
|October 1, 2025 9:21 a.m.
From a federal employee. TPM Reader XX1, initials anonymized and portion of letter which notes government agency removed for obvious…
-
|September 30, 2025 5:28 p.m.
Early this afternoon, multiple federal departments and agencies sent out an email to employees blaming the impending shutdown on the…