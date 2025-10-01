TPM's 25th Anniversary Live Show - Get Tickets Now!
Latest
9 hours ago
Meet the Trump-Appointed Diplomat Accused of Shielding El Salvador’s President From Law Enforcement
10 hours ago
Kacsmaryk Transfers Mifepristone Case To Court Made Up Of Mostly Trump Judges
11 hours ago
SCOTUS Lets Cook Stay on Fed Board Despite Trump’s Attempt to Fire Her, At Least For Now
E.J. Antoni and Trump (Heritage Foundation/Getty Images/TPM)
12 hours ago
Trump White House Withdraws Nomination for Controversial BLS Pick After GOP Senators Decline to Meet With Him

Shutdown Dogs That Aren’t Barking: Russ Vought Abject Degeneracy (Follow Up) Edition

By
|
October 1, 2025 6:59 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

I can’t go into too much detail without revealing my sources. But I wanted to share that I’ve heard from sources in multiple departments and agencies that the groundwork you’d expect to see in advance of wholesale firings – as promised by Russ Vought – simply are not happening: lists for who gets fired and who doesn’t, the RIF paperwork, etc. Those things aren’t happening. At least not in the places where the people I’ve spoken to work. At least not yet … Of course we’re one day in. MAGA isn’t known for good order and process. So it might change. But it is an early signal, by no means definitive, that Vought’s threat of a DOGE 2.0/large scale firings is one they’re hesitant to carry out … In this Times newsletter, Jess Bidgood relays Karoline Leavitt’s threat that the layoffs are “imminent” and Russ Vought’s cueing them up. Trump holds all the power, she continues. “The question is merely how far [Trump] wants to go.” But again, under the hood, in the boiler rooms of personnel policy rather than official statements, it looks different.

TPM's 25th Anniversary Live Show - Get Tickets Now!
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: