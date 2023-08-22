Should Be Fun

Latest
By
|
August 22, 2023 10:13 a.m.
In addition to the prosaic matters money corruption, securities fraud, free home renovations from a donor and obstructing federal investigations, Texas AG Ken Paxton’s upcoming impeachment trial in the Texas state Senate will include evidence that he used a fake Uber account to hid visits to his mistress as well as burner phones and secret personal email addresses.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
