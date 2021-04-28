Latest
Short and Sweet

April 28, 2021 11:32 p.m.

Tim Scott had a tough job following Biden and it showed. His speech seemed premised on Biden delivering a confrontational and aggressive speech that he didn’t give. Scott seemed to argue that Biden had brought to an end some glorious era of national unity. This is absurd. I don’t think it was effective.

Josh Marshall
