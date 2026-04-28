New Comey Charges Are Just More Evidence of Trump’s Collapse

You can see this new indictment of James Comey as an outrage. And it is — it’s a wantonly illegitimate act and abuse of power. I see it as more and clearer evidence of his crashing out and collapse, more direct and absurd lashing out at people on his grudge list while he is unable, unwilling to or lacks the mental wherewithal to right his own political ship.

Trump’s political support is in free-fall. He’s stuck in a very real and serious foreign war which has buckled the entire global economy and because of that gravely threatened his political standing at home. He got into that war because his almost unlimited war powers provided a salve for his need to dominate when his popularity and ability to act without limits at home were ebbing. What he believed to be quick and easy wars abroad could provide a kind of presidential self-care for political reverses at home. Now he’s back to small bore stuff like this when his political future hangs in the balance because of a situation he’s completely lost control of halfway around the globe.

Absurd federal charges against a guy on Trump’s enemies list isn’t going to matter to people as much as gas prices or illegal tariffs or ICE murders. But it just adds to the backdrop of chaos and lawlessness that voters have been in a growing backlash against for a year.

More than anything else, this is a man who is reverting to his comfort zone, his happy place of retribution — of a particularly feeble and firing blanks kind — while the fate of his presidency and authoritarian project desiccates and stiffens on the vine.