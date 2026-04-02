© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Editors' Blog

Schrödinger’s Attorney General

by
04.02.26 | 1:14 pm Updated 04.02.26 | 1:27 pm

News is breaking now that Trump has fired Pam Bondi from her job as attorney general. Some reports suggest he may replace her with EPA head Lee Zeldin.

But Fox News reports that she’s actually been out of the job for the better part of a day now:

Bondi met with Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday night ahead of his speech to the nation on the war in Iran, where she reportedly was informed of her ouster, according to two sources familiar with the meeting. 

One of those sources said that by the time Trump took his place behind the podium for the address, Bondi already lost her job and was on her way back to Florida.

Todd Blanche is now running DOJ as acting attorney general, NBC reports.

Update, 1:27 p.m.: Here’s Trump’s inevitable announcement. “We love Pam,” who will be “transitioning” to an “important new job in the private sector.” Blanche is in charge.

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
LATEST
The Weekender
A Case Study in How Trump Treats His Friends 
04.04.26 | 8:00 am
News
Small Businesses Are Being Left Out of Tariff Refund Process, CBP Data Suggests
04.03.26 | 1:06 pm
Morning Memo
Donald Trump Is the Worst Attorney General in History
04.03.26 | 10:36 am
Where Things Stand
What Trump Might See in Lee Zeldin
04.02.26 | 5:55 pm