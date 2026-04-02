Schrödinger’s Attorney General

News is breaking now that Trump has fired Pam Bondi from her job as attorney general. Some reports suggest he may replace her with EPA head Lee Zeldin.

But Fox News reports that she’s actually been out of the job for the better part of a day now:

Bondi met with Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday night ahead of his speech to the nation on the war in Iran, where she reportedly was informed of her ouster, according to two sources familiar with the meeting. One of those sources said that by the time Trump took his place behind the podium for the address, Bondi already lost her job and was on her way back to Florida.

Todd Blanche is now running DOJ as acting attorney general, NBC reports.

Update, 1:27 p.m.: Here’s Trump’s inevitable announcement. “We love Pam,” who will be “transitioning” to an “important new job in the private sector.” Blanche is in charge.