Roe v Wade Overturned

Watch TPM's Twitter Space
By
|
June 24, 2022 1:46 p.m.

In case you missed it Nicole LaFond and Kate Riga discussed this morning’s SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe, on Twitter. Listen through the link below and follow us on Twitter @TPM to join the next one.

Author Headshot
Zainab Shah is TPM's Director of Audience. She was previously the strategy and operations lead at BuzzFeed.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
