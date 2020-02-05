Rip Rip Rip

Republicans, unsurprisingly, are whipping up an outrage and grievance fest over Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up her copy of his speech. I’m actually curious whether she didn’t do this before and it simply went unnoticed. Regardless, Democrats need to lean into this. The economy may have underlying problems. But on the headline items people see, the economy is strong. It was strong in 2018 when the Democrats made a massive showing and took over the House. The election is about Trump and whether he is fit to be President. Anything short of consistently making clear that he is unfit and you’re lost.