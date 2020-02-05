Latest
46 mins ago
Trump’s Allies Suddenly Care About Decorum And Unity After Pelosi Tears Up SOTU Speech
2 hours ago
Trump Goes On Twitter Tear Over Pelosi Ripping Up His Speech
3 hours ago
Pence Blasts Pelosi Over Ripgate: ‘A New Low’

Rip Rip Rip

By
|
February 5, 2020 12:07 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Republicans, unsurprisingly, are whipping up an outrage and grievance fest over Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up her copy of his speech. I’m actually curious whether she didn’t do this before and it simply went unnoticed. Regardless, Democrats need to lean into this. The economy may have underlying problems. But on the headline items people see, the economy is strong. It was strong in 2018 when the Democrats made a massive showing and took over the House. The election is about Trump and whether he is fit to be President. Anything short of consistently making clear that he is unfit and you’re lost.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: