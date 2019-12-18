I’m watching the President’s rally tonight in Michigan and his recurrent theme is asking for money back from New York Democrats he said he gave campaign contributions to twenty or thirty years ago.

Here was another moment, when the President joked that the late Rep. John Dingell might have gone to hell when he died.

Michiganders do a brief double-take when Trump jokes that veteran Rep. John Dingell may have gone to hell when he died. pic.twitter.com/Bv503szBLJ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 19, 2019

This was another wild moment.