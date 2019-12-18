Latest
Ranting

By
|
December 18, 2019 10:01 p.m.
I’m watching the President’s rally tonight in Michigan and his recurrent theme is asking for money back from New York Democrats he said he gave campaign contributions to twenty or thirty years ago.

Here was another moment, when the President joked that the late Rep. John Dingell might have gone to hell when he died.

This was another wild moment.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
