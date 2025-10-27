Random Thought

© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Does any of this make sense? If you follow equities markets you’d think we’re on the brink of a period of historic or at least very robust growth. And yet at the same time the global economy is in a period of growing dislocation and uncertainty creating what can only be called a high-fear, high-risk economic climate. It’s hard to see how these two things can both be true.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
