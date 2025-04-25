Latest
Question

By
|
April 24, 2025 9:22 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Question: I’m looking for examples of Medical Schools which may just have received a letter from the Justice Department demanding detailed records of the School’s admissions going back 5 years. If you have information: Signal joshtpm.99 or joshtpm at protonmail dot com. All comms confidential.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
