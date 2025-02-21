According to Politico, the White House has a new buzzword: Precision. Gone are the days — i.e., yesterday — when DOGE indiscriminately torched the livelihoods of federal employees in the tens of thousands. Now they’re indiscriminately torching the livelihoods of tens of thousands under the new branding of “precision,” or something like that. Politico runs with the new branding but is then forced to concede that the firings continuing pretty much exactly as they have been.
Latest
7 hours agoJudge Ho Appoints Former GOP Solicitor General To Help Him Mull DOJ’s Corrupt Adams Deal
12 hours agoDOGE’s Millions: As Musk and Trump Gut Government, Their Ax-Cutting Agency Gets Cash Infusion
1 day agoTrump Retribution Loyalist Kash Patel Confirmed As FBI Director Amid Questions About Perjury
1 day agoTrump’s DC US Attorney Nom Targets House Dem, Expanding Effort To Stifle Trump Admin Criticism
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|February 21, 2025 8:46 p.m.
President Trump has abruptly fired the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Charles Q. Brown Jr., and is replacing him with…
-
|February 21, 2025 7:23 p.m.
Important new Times story on issue I discussed here in the Ed Blog earlier this week: how the White House…
-
|February 21, 2025 5:54 p.m.
Following up on my post below about the beginnings of a visible backlash against Elon Musk’s wilding spree throughout the…