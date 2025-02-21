Latest
Precious

By
|
February 21, 2025 6:20 p.m.
According to Politico, the White House has a new buzzword: Precision. Gone are the days — i.e., yesterday — when DOGE indiscriminately torched the livelihoods of federal employees in the tens of thousands. Now they’re indiscriminately torching the livelihoods of tens of thousands under the new branding of “precision,” or something like that. Politico runs with the new branding but is then forced to concede that the firings continuing pretty much exactly as they have been.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
