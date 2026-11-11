For listeners and watchers of The TPM Show, because of the holiday the show will come out this week on Thursday rather than our regular Wednesday time slot.
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Blanche Is Trying to Give Fox News Viewers Something to Live For
11.10.26 | 5:15 pm
News
Why ‘First Democrat Since 1982’ Doesn’t Capture What Scott Colom’s Win Would Mean for Mississippi
11.10.26 | 3:58 pm
Morning Memo
Why This Trump Lame-Duck Judicial Nomination Could be a Self-Own for the Ages
11.10.26 | 10:51 am
The Brief
Trump Orders a Lame Duck Judicial Blitz
11.10.26 | 8:14 am