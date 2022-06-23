Please Read This

Our TPM Journalism Fund drive this year is really important. Critical for the organization. We’re off to a good start. But we really want to get to the 3/4 of the way there mark today. That’s $150,000 raised. If you could help us get there today I and we all would greatly appreciate it. It just takes a minute of your time, literally. Just click right here.
When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.
Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.
We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.
If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.
TPM Staff
-
|June 23, 2022 4:17 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the latest Jan. 6…
-
|June 23, 2022 3:53 p.m.
Point 1: If you’re watching the hearings today, consider and remember this: Let’s give these guys credit. They’re conservatives. Trump…