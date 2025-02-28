Pentagon Purge Continues

Earlier today Lt. Gen Telita Crosland, director of the Defense Health Agency, was pushed out as part of the ongoing Pentagon purge. The official internal agency communication said “retired” but I’m told she was relieved of duty or at least forced in to retirement.
