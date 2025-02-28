Latest
Pentagon Purge Continues

By
|
February 28, 2025 2:29 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Earlier today Lt. Gen Telita Crosland, director of the Defense Health Agency, was pushed out as part of the ongoing Pentagon purge. The official internal agency communication said “retired” but I’m told she was relieved of duty or at least forced in to retirement.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
