Editor's Brief

Pay to Play and Play and Play

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 05: Latest appointee to President Donald Trump's legal team and former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani attends the Conference on Iran on May 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Over one thousand de... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 05: Latest appointee to President Donald Trump's legal team and former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani attends the Conference on Iran on May 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Over one thousand delegates from representing Iranian communities from forty states attends the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and Democracy. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 27, 2019 1:48 p.m.

An utterly remarkable story this morning in the Post. Reporters got hold of a series of retainer contracts that were being negotiated early this calendar year. It’s not clear whether they were finalized or money changed hands. But they involved Rudy Giuliani agreeing to represent the former top prosecutor in Ukraine, Yuri Lutsenko, both as an individual and in his role as top prosecutor for combined sums of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Just so we’re clear, this is the guy who he was working with to manufacture damaging information about the Biden family.

