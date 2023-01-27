Prime Only Members-Only Article

Paul Pelosi Video Released

By
|
January 27, 2023 1:39 p.m.

Under court order, San Francisco police have just released video of the assault on Paul Pelosi and the arrest of his attacker David DePape. I’d suggest a soft content warning. It’s not gory but you do see DePape in one quick moment slam the hammer down on to Pelosi’s head, though Pelosi is slightly out of the picture at that point. Video under the fold.

