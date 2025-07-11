“Patriot” Investors And Their Dollars Are Soon Parted

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Earlier today I read this piece by TPM-fave Will Sommer which explained that Hugh Hewitt, one-time Josh antagonist, has been pitching his listeners on giving their money to what might be generously described as a fake bank which promised a totally credible 13 percent annual return when Hugh’s listeners purchased “First Liberty Notes” for a minimum purchase of $25,000. It was all a way to get out of under the “woke” banking system and build a “patriot economy” and do a lot of other cool stuff. It was all the work of a right-wing darling by the name of Brant Frost IV. Apparently the fake bank, First Liberty Building & Loand (no FDIC insurance) was a key part of the Georgia GOP ecosystem.

In any case, as Will explained, things had taken an unexpected turn – at least for the purchasers of “Liberty Notes” – when the company’s website suddenly disappeared and was replaced with a notice which announced that the owners were cooperating with federal authorities to close the business down. (Doesn’t sound promising!) Now just a few moments ago I got an alert about this article in The Atlanta Journal Constitution (paywall) which reports that the SEC has charged First Liberty of running a $140 million Ponzi scheme.

From the AJC …