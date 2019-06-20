Open For Business

Latest
We're Outta Here! Oregon GOPers Flee State To Avoid Voting On Climate Change Bill
Clyburn Apologizes For Accusing Pelosi, Hoyer Of 'Tokenism' On Staffs
I wouldn’t say this is altogether surprising. The President is pretty convincing on this front. But according to Jerry Nadler, in her closed door testimony, Hope Hicks told the House Judiciary Committee that she believed President Trump was serious when he said he would again accept foreign assistance in the 2020 presidential election. “Ms. Hicks made clear that she understood the president to be serious when he said that he would accept foreign interference in our elections.” The transcript of her testimony is expected to be released either today or tomorrow. As I noted last night, I expect it to come through channels like this.

