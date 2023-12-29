Latest
48 mins ago
Georgia Judge Takes Pains To Avoid Big Voting Rights Act Question In New Maps Ruling
23 hours ago
New Rivals Criticize Lauren Boebert For ‘Desperate Stunt’ After District Switch
2 days ago
Jack Smith Drops Holiday Filing In Jan. 6 Case Asking That Trump Be Barred From ‘Injecting Politics’ Into Trial 
2 days ago
Republicans Launch Two-Pronged Attack Against Voting Rights Act

Ooof

By
|
December 29, 2023 10:05 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I give you my favorite editorial fail of the final week of 2023, from the Times write-up of the Maine disqualification …

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: