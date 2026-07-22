We’re one week out from our upcoming event in Brooklyn, and there are only a handful of tickets left. On Wednesday July 29, independent journalist and The Handbasket founder Marisa Kabas will join us at Crystal Lake bar in Brooklyn for an evening of conversation, drinks and trivia.

Marisa will talk midterms, Trump II and the state of independent media with TPM editor in chief and founder Josh Marshall; Nicole LaFond and I will lob some politics trivia questions at you; and TPM’s New York staff will be around to chat during our happy hour.

It’s only $25. Snag your ticket while you can!