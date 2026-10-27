So here we are. One week out. Are you ready? Drop me a line at our comments email address – talk (at) talkingpointsmemo dot com and let me know what you’re thinking.
LATEST
News
His ‘Lifetime Mantra’ is ‘Standing up to Bullies.’ Now, He’s Running Against an Islamophobe Who Wants to Deport 100 Million People.
10.27.26 | 11:57 am
Morning Memo
3 Big Losses for Trump in One Long Day of Setbacks
10.27.26 | 11:15 am
The Brief
DOJ Tells Washington State To Set Aside Ballots of 400 Voters It Claims are Noncitizens
10.27.26 | 8:17 am
News
9th Circuit Rejects Trump Appeal in CA Election Case
10.26.26 | 6:58 pm