Editors' Blog

One Week

by
10.27.26 | 9:16 am

So here we are. One week out. Are you ready? Drop me a line at our comments email address – talk (at) talkingpointsmemo dot com and let me know what you’re thinking.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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