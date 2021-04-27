On the Contested Terrain of Language #3

From TPM Reader MK …

I’ve never written in about a story before, but I’m right at the heart of this one! I’m in my early 40s, female, and mixed race. People usually think I’m Latina, occasionally they think I’m Black (I’m neither). I’m pretty progressive (voted for Warren).

I work in a very woke environment. Some of the things are great! It’s nice to know people’s pronouns.The company Ramadan message included helpful, actionable suggestions on how to be considerate of our fasting colleagues. This workplace is absolutely more diverse than anywhere else I’ve worked.