Prime Only Members-Only Article

On the Contested Terrain of Language #3

By
|
April 27, 2021 10:25 p.m.

From TPM Reader MK

I’ve never written in about a story before, but I’m right at the heart of this one! I’m in my early 40s, female, and mixed race. People usually think I’m Latina, occasionally they think I’m Black (I’m neither). I’m pretty progressive (voted for Warren).

I work in a very woke environment. Some of the things are great! It’s nice to know people’s pronouns.The company Ramadan message included helpful, actionable suggestions on how to be considerate of our fasting colleagues. This workplace is absolutely more diverse than anywhere else I’ve worked.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
$42/yr
30% Off
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: