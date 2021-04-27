On the Contested Terrain of Language #2

I don’t agree with TPM Reader PC on the inevitability of this. But I think he captures certain key dynamics of language and power.

I think it is important to view the “wokeness” field of battle as primarily and initially as a raw display of shifting power relationships.

In this light, the use of constantly changing norms of language is not a bug but an epiphenomenal feature.

In a sense, the whole rightwing fear and pushback against “wokeness” is a tacit acknowledgement that, actually, the culture war is already over and they lost.