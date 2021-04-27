Prime Only Members-Only Article

On the Contested Terrain of Language #2

By
|
April 27, 2021 10:21 p.m.

I don’t agree with TPM Reader PC on the inevitability of this. But I think he captures certain key dynamics of language and power.

I think it is important to view the “wokeness” field of battle as primarily and initially as a raw display of shifting power relationships.

In this light, the use of constantly changing norms of language is not a bug but an epiphenomenal feature.

In a sense, the whole rightwing fear and pushback against “wokeness” is a tacit acknowledgement that, actually, the culture war is already over and they lost.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
$42/yr
30% Off
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: