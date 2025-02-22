Latest
7 hours ago
Judge Ho Appoints Former GOP Solicitor General To Help Him Mull DOJ’s Corrupt Adams Deal
12 hours ago
DOGE’s Millions: As Musk and Trump Gut Government, Their Ax-Cutting Agency Gets Cash Infusion
1 day ago
Trump Retribution Loyalist Kash Patel Confirmed As FBI Director Amid Questions About Perjury
1 day ago
Trump’s DC US Attorney Nom Targets House Dem, Expanding Effort To Stifle Trump Admin Criticism

Ominous

By
|
February 21, 2025 8:46 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

President Trump has abruptly fired the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Charles Q. Brown Jr., and is replacing him with a retired three star general, Dan Caine. This portends a future grave crisis as the President attempts to restructure the military into one personally loyal to him. Caine has not been a service chief or held a combatant command or been the head of the air forces of a combatant command. So basically he’s held none of the assignments which normally precedes elevation to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

I don’t know enough about the internal workings of the Joint Staff to know how big a problem that is in itself. But this is the President reaching far down the pecking order to someone who isn’t even on active duty in the military for the critical position not only as the chief military advisory to the President (the Chairman’s statutory role) but the key person at the contact point of civilian control over the military. Given Trump’s well-known impulses and ambitions we must be very, very wary and suspicious of what understandings Trump has or believes he has with Caine.

This one is really, really bad.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Ominous
    By
    |
    February 21, 2025 8:46 p.m.

    President Trump has abruptly fired the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Charles Q. Brown Jr., and is replacing him with…

  • Following
    By
    |
    February 21, 2025 7:23 p.m.

    Important new Times story on issue I discussed here in the Ed Blog earlier this week: how the White House…

  • Precious
    By
    |
    February 21, 2025 6:20 p.m.

    According to Politico, the White House has a new buzzword: Precision. Gone are the days — i.e., yesterday — when…

  • Let Me Know What You Hear
    By
    |
    February 21, 2025 5:54 p.m.

    Following up on my post below about the beginnings of a visible backlash against Elon Musk’s wilding spree throughout the…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: