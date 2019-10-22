Latest
Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.
17 mins ago
Dems To Cite Trump’s G-7 Doral Mess As More Evidence In Their Emoluments Lawsuit
50 mins ago
Are House GOPers Going All In On Crowdstrike Conspiracy Nonsense?
3 hours ago
WH Insists Trump Didn’t Mean Lynching When He Called Impeachment A Lynching

Oligarch Shopping

By
|
October 22, 2019 2:45 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

I want to make sure you don’t miss this piece. As Josh Kovensky explains, we now have several overlapping pieces of information that strongly suggest that Rudy Giuliani and his two now-indicted associates were oligarch shopping in their plan to bring down the Bidens. Dmitry Firtash, the indicted oligarch fighting extradition to the US, seems to have come into the picture relatively late. They were seemingly going from one oligarch to the next trying to find one who would be their juice in Ukraine and help manufacture damaging information about the Biden family.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: