I want to make sure you don’t miss this piece. As Josh Kovensky explains, we now have several overlapping pieces of information that strongly suggest that Rudy Giuliani and his two now-indicted associates were oligarch shopping in their plan to bring down the Bidens. Dmitry Firtash, the indicted oligarch fighting extradition to the US, seems to have come into the picture relatively late. They were seemingly going from one oligarch to the next trying to find one who would be their juice in Ukraine and help manufacture damaging information about the Biden family.