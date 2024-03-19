Latest
SCOTUS Bows To Texas Bid To Annex Immigration Enforcement Away From Feds, For Now
Trump Invited Boat With Massive QAnon Flag To Dock At Mar-a-Lago For 'Refreshments' 
Trump II Architect Russ Vought Embraces A Christian Nationalist Vision For America
Supreme Court Justices Balk At Red States' Free Speech Absolutism In Social Media Case

March 19, 2024 6:38 p.m.
Off to a good start, folks. We’ve signed up 70 new TPM Members so far today in the first day of our annual TPM Membership drive. We would love to get to 100 by the end of the day. If you’re not a member, please take a moment to join us. Click here to sign up! Want to know more about the drive? Click here.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
