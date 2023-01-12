NY GOPers Primal Scream GTFO to Santos

Over the course of the afternoon, four Republican Reps from New York state – all freshman – have called on George Santos to resign.
The first was Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who is from the adjoining 4th district. He made the announcement at the Nassau County GOP press conference we noted earlier. Since then Rep. Nick LaLota (1st), Rep. Nick Langworthy (23rd) and Rep. Brandon Williams (22nd) have all done the same. (I think this the rough order over the course of the day. But they’ve come in kind of a flurry.)