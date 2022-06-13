Latest
6 hours ago ago
Ex-Trump Camp Manager, Ex-US Atty Will Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel On Monday
8 hours ago ago
Schiff: Jan. 6 Panel Will Show Evidence Of GOPers’ Requests For Pardons From Trump
11 hours ago ago
Senators Reach Bipartisan Agreement On Modest Gun Restriction Bill
12 hours ago ago
Day Before Jan. 6, Pence Lawyer Warned Of ‘Standoff’ If VP Caved To Election Steal Scheme

Note

By
|
June 12, 2022 10:06 p.m.

Later this week we’ll be kicking off our annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. This year it is particularly important. Please keep an eye out for the announcement.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
