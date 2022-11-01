No More Renting. You Can Buy!

GOP Governor candidate Tim Michels says that if he’s elected he’ll change state election laws so that Republicans will never lose another election. “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I’m elected governor,” Michels told supporters at a campaign stop yesterday.
