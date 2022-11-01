Latest
6 hours ago
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Gives GOP A Win On Ballots With Incorrect Or Missing Dates, For Now
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) makes a statement after voting in the Judiciary Committee to move the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court out of committee and on to the Senate for a full vote on October 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Lindsey Graham
8 hours ago
SCOTUS Slaps Down Lindsey Graham’s Bid To Evade Georgia Grand Jury
11 hours ago
DOJ Weighs In On Case Against Conservative Group Surveilling Drop Boxes In Arizona
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: John Eastman, chairman of the National Organization for Marriage, testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee June 4, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee heard from six representatives of groups that were targeted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for special scrutiny. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
12 hours ago
No Looksies! John Eastman Upset Jan. 6 Committee Perused The Emails He Gave Them

No More Renting. You Can Buy!

By
|
November 1, 2022 5:19 p.m.

GOP Governor candidate Tim Michels says that if he’s elected he’ll change state election laws so that Republicans will never lose another election. “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I’m elected governor,” Michels told supporters at a campaign stop yesterday.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: