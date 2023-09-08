No Can Do, Judge Tells Meadows

Federal judge rejects former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows bid to move his Georgia Jan 6th case to federal court.
2 hours agoJudge Denies Meadows Bid To Remove Georgia Case To Federal Court
8 hours agoAlito Pontificates Further On The Righteousness Of His WSJ Interview
9 hours agoSpecial Grand Jury Recommended Charges Against Sens. Graham, Perdue, Loeffler
1 day agoSenate Democrats Tentatively Warm To Trump Disqualification Arguments
|September 8, 2023 12:17 p.m.
This is so important I’m going to start with a tl;dr: Elon Musk got caught with his hand in the…
|September 8, 2023 12:03 a.m.
Could insurrection disqualification spur a new and much bloodier insurrection? From TPM Reader EK … In your recent commentary on…
|September 7, 2023 11:57 p.m.
TPM Reader CB responds to JS by arguing that case law and precedent about insurrections in one context doesn’t necessarily…