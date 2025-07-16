NIH COO Canned and Escorted out of the Building

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

A bit of professional disappointment since we were also tipped about this and were hoping to get on it tomorrow. (D’oh!) But the Post beat us to it. The gist is what’s important. Eric Schnabel, the Chief Operating Office of the NIH – ground-zero of the Trump war on science research – was fired and literally escorted off the premises yesterday over his apparently directing a hefty sole-source contract to a company which employs his wife. It seems Trish Duffy Schnabel often goes by her maiden name and he may have thought that was strong enough OpSec to get away with it.

Schnabel, a 25 year Army vet, had always raised concern and harrumphs within the non-toady echelon at NIH because he apparently had no scientific or biomedical background and science and biomedicine playing a rather large role in the NIH brief.