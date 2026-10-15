Editors' Blog

New Katie Zacharia China Bar Exam Update!

by
10.14.26 | 10:15 pm
WASILLA, ALASKA - OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and Executive Assistant to the President Natalie Harp on October 13, 2026 in Wasilla, Alaska. Presiden... WASILLA, ALASKA - OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and Executive Assistant to the President Natalie Harp on October 13, 2026 in Wasilla, Alaska. President Trump is in Alaska to headline a rally for incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), who will be facing off against Alaska Democratic Senate candidate, former Rep. Mary Peltola in the midterm elections. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS

I was waiting to hear how White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia would explain how and why she claimed she’d taken the bar exam in China despite that not being completely possible. She’s still mainly refusing to answer this question. But the Journal reports that Zacharia sat for the bar exam in California in 2011 but didn’t pass. (In fairness, many people don’t pass on their first try. California is known as a challenging bar exam.) The Times meanwhile got a moment of phone time with her on a tarmac in Arizona and asked her about taking the bar exam in China.

It was all a misunderstanding apparently.

“I assumed the question was, ‘Where were you after law school?’” she said, taking a quick phone call on the tarmac in Arizona, where the president was holding a midterm rally.

“That’s all I could hear over the sound of Marine One,” she said. “And, wanting to respect protocol, the distance behind the president, kept me from moving closer to hear the question.”

I’m not sure that makes any sense. But okay.

It turns out that basically everything law related on her CV/LinkedIn page was either misleading, false and in the case of identifying herself as the “General Counsel” of a California political/public interest group founded by Ric Grenell possibly even criminal.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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