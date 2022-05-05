Latest
Listen To This: The Draft

By
|
May 5, 2022 2:32 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the leaked draft majority Supreme Court opinion overturning abortion rights.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
