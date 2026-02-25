© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Editors' Blog

Morning Reactions to The Speech

by
02.25.26 | 11:25 am

I had some additional thoughts I wanted to share about last night’s speech.

The first seems unsurprising to me. A snap CNN poll last night found that this was the weakest reaction to a State of the Union as any president’s this century. Since presidents generally did better (less divided audience) in the past, it was probably the weakest ever. It was weaker than any of Trump’s State of the Unions. So people weren’t wowed. And remember that a State of the Union is disproportionately watched by the presidential speaker’s own partisans.

This matches my impressions. It seemed tired like Trump seems tired, literally and figuratively. It had some of the feel of a nostalgia act to me. No new material and not a lot of energy or interest in doing something new. Which, again, is really where Trump and the administration itself seems to be. It fits.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
LATEST
Morning Memo
Trump CBP Accused of Contempt of Court for Coercing Minors into Self-Deporting
02.25.26 | 10:10 am
Five Points
Five Takeaways From Trump’s Plodding, Scattered, and at Times Eerie State of the Union
02.24.26 | 11:35 pm
Where Things Stand
Oversight Dem Says DOJ ‘Appears to Have Illegally Withheld FBI Interviews’ Around Trump Accusation
02.24.26 | 5:09 pm
News
Immigration Court Watchers Will Be Front and Center at Trump’s State of the Union
02.24.26 | 4:07 pm