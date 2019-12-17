Editor's Brief

More Russian Propaganda Efforts Amplifying Rudy’s Yarns

By
|
December 17, 2019 7:52 p.m.

I wanted to flag this article in the Post which, amidst so much other news, does not appear to have garnered a lot of attention. In brief, it details a new report into how what appears to be a Russian disinformation effort amplified and tried to advance various conspiracy theories first seen in the reporting of John Solomon in The Hill.

