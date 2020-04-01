More On the IHME Study

I wanted to add a bit more about that IHME study – some more perspective on what it is and isn’t telling us. Before I do, a quick point. Last night an exasperated TPM Reader FT wrote in saying in so many words all the debate about models is morbid. What are we accomplishing by debating technicalities about why a horrid number of Americans are going to die versus twice a horrid number? And if we’re saying it’s so bad in advance what incentive does anyone have to social distance?

First, this is all overwhelming stuff. I’m sitting here this morning with the news that the number of people who die in this calamity is likely to be counted in the hundreds of thousands. I’m simultaneously numbed and overwhelmed by it. We all have to pace ourselves. And we all have to be gentle with ourselves and others around us. One of those things is taking some breaks from the news when we need to.

On the specific question, these models aren’t the equivalent of watching polls, where they’re basically just scrambling efforts to predict the future. These models are the only maps we have for hospitals, governments, front line first responders to plan their response. They are imperfect but critically important. In covering the news it is critical to figure out whether the planning is being made on the basis of the best science. That is the main reason for our focus. But even that isn’t the whole story. We have a human need to understand what is happening to us, to our society, even for those of us who are mainly – we hope – observers rather than participants.

With that said, here’s a follow up by TPM Reader JL, a academic from a relevant background from the West Coast on the IMHE model we’ve been discussing and which now appears to be central to the White House’s efforts …