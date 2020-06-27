More on Shifting COVID Age Demographics

Latest
By
|
June 27, 2020 5:01 p.m.

Yesterday I discussed how shifting age demographics could mean fewer deaths from the current COVID outbreaks than the ones mostly in the North in March and April. Here’s a much more granular discussion of this issue at the COVID Tracking website. Highly recommend if you’re interested in going deeper on this question.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
