WASHINGTON, USA - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama arrive for Trumps inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, USA on January 20, 2017. (Pho...

WASHINGTON, USA - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama arrive for Trumps inauguration ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, USA on January 20, 2017. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite / Pool / AP/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS