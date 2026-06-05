More News on Our New Best Friend Aakash Singh!

Welcome back to Aakash Singh Points Memo. It turns out there’s even more. Earlier I mentioned the growing evidence that Singh is the point man, the conduit for White House/DOJ orders to corrupt grand juries and bring political retaliation indictments. But there’s so much more.

Yesterday the Times reported that on May 13 the DOJ convened a teleconference with most or all U.S. attorneys or senior assistant U.S. attorneys around the country to demand more prosecutions of non-citizen voters. The problem, of course, is that countless official tabulations, even in red states under Republican officials, have shown that such voting is close to non-existent, as TPM has reported literally for decades.

There are currently 90 investigations into possible non-citizen voting around the country, according to the DOJ official who convened the call. But they’re not going anywhere. So the DOJ official ordered the prosecutors to “get creative” — maybe creative like purging grand juries who won’t bring phony indictments? Who knows? The Times didn’t say. And who’s the official? Yep, our new best friend Aakash Singh.

And there’s more!

The more you look, the more you find Singh’s fingerprints. A whistleblower told Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) a month ago that the Middle District of Alabama brought its now notorious charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center, despite concerns about the weakness of the case, on orders of … yep, Associate Deputy Attorney General Aakash Singh.

One additional point that comes up in that Bloomberg Law piece I referenced this morning. Singh’s champion and the guy who seems to have gotten him the DOJ gig is none other than Trump advisor Mike Davis, a former Judiciary staffer for Sen. Chuck Grassley who is perhaps the most aggressive and prominent advocate in the country of what we might call judicial fascism. Needless to say, the DOJ doesn’t have an Aakash Singh problem. He just seems to be the guy tasked — because of his eagerness to abuse the power of the Justice Department in the service of the personal wishes and grievances of Donald Trump — as the point man for passing on the orders from the White House (albeit sometimes through more senior leaders at DOJ).