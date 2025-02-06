Miscellany of the Day

IRS staffers (precisely how manyt is unclear) who opted for deferred resignation program (i.e., the “buy out”) have now been informed that they need to work through May 15th.
Latest
3 hours ago‘We Feel Terrorized’: What EPA Employees Say About The Decision To Stay Or Go Under Trump
2 days agoSenate Republicans Shrug As Unelected Musk Seizes Their Power
3 days agoTrump II Punishes Fed Workers For Attending Trump I Diversity Training
7 days agoOPM’s Top Lawyer Is A ‘Raging Misogynist’ With A Plan To Break The Civil Service
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|February 6, 2025 9:07 a.m.
As Elon Musk and Donald Trump, in a secondary role, steamroll through the federal government, there’s a taxonomy to the…
-
|February 5, 2025 3:01 p.m.
Made a point over the weekend about “shock and awe” and how one reacts to that when often there doesn’t…
-
|February 5, 2025 11:18 a.m.
As I have for 25 years, I welcome your responses to every Editor’s Blog post. That’s why there are no…