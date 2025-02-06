Miscellany of the Day

Latest
3 hours ago
‘We Feel Terrorized’: What EPA Employees Say About The Decision To Stay Or Go Under Trump
2 days ago
Senate Republicans Shrug As Unelected Musk Seizes Their Power
3 days ago
Trump II Punishes Fed Workers For Attending Trump I Diversity Training
7 days ago
OPM’s Top Lawyer Is A ‘Raging Misogynist’ With A Plan To Break The Civil Service
    By
    |
    February 6, 2025 11:41 a.m.

    IRS staffers (precisely how manyt is unclear) who opted for deferred resignation program (i.e., the “buy out”) have now been…

  • The Three-Headed Chimera of Trumpian Destruction
    By
    |
    February 6, 2025 9:07 a.m.

    As Elon Musk and Donald Trump, in a secondary role, steamroll through the federal government, there’s a taxonomy to the…

  • Holding On
    By
    |
    February 5, 2025 3:01 p.m.

    Made a point over the weekend about “shock and awe” and how one reacts to that when often there doesn’t…

  • Be In Touch
    By
    |
    February 5, 2025 11:18 a.m.

    As I have for 25 years, I welcome your responses to every Editor’s Blog post. That’s why there are no…

