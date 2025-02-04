Miscellany

Latest
By
|
February 3, 2025 10:14 p.m.
OPM Acting Director Charles Ezell released a memo this afternoon to agency heads which says that “provisions of collective bargaining agreements that conflict with management rights are unlawful and unenforceable.” The memo addresses telework issues. At least for now the memo remains online on this government server. The title of the memo is ‘Guidance on Collective Bargaining Obligations in Connection with Return to InPerson Work’.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
