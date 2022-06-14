Many Thanks!

A big thank you to everyone who’s contributed so far in Day One of this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. If you can contribute we would greatly appreciate it. Below I explain just what the Fund is and why it’s so critical this year especially. If you’re able, just click right here. Thank you.
When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.
Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.
We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.
If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.
TPM Staff
-
|June 14, 2022 3:42 p.m.
Sometimes the biggest things happening in the world are happening out of view. Sometimes they’re hidden but just as often…
-
|June 14, 2022 11:38 a.m.
This week we are kicking off our annual drive for The TPM Journalism Fund. This year the drive is particularly…