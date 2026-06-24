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Editors' Blog

Mamdani Poised to Send Three Allies to Congress

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06.23.26 | 10:46 pm
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Congressional candidate Claire Valdez, Congressional candidate Brad Lander, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier raise their hands during a Get Out... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Congressional candidate Claire Valdez, Congressional candidate Brad Lander, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier raise their hands during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rally at King's Theater on June 18, 2026 in New York City. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joined Mayor Zohran Mamdani ahead of next week's primary, and the start of early voting on Saturday, as the pair campaigned for Brad Lander, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, who are challenging incumbents in Democratic primary contests. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Three candidates backed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani — Claire Valdez (NY-7), Brad Lander (NY-10) and Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13) — won their congressional primaries tonight. In another New York City congressional race, the chaotic NY-12, won by Micah Lasher, Mamdani didn’t endorse.

Lander, a known figure in city politics, absolutely trounced Rep. Dan Goldman, the incumbent in NY-10. The race was called immediately upon polls closing. Valdez quickly won an open seat in NY-7, beating Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who had been backed by retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez.

But perhaps the most surprising result is Chevalier, who knocked off incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in Harlem and the Bronx. Mamdani endorsed her just weeks ago. A March poll conducted for Chevalier’s campaign showed Espaillat leading her 42% to 28%, suggesting both that the five-term incumbent didn’t have much support and that Chevalier didn’t have much name recognition. From that humble position, she looks to be headed to Congress.

Everyone is going to cast this as Mamdani flexing his strength, just like so many Republican primaries this year have turned into a binary around Trump: victories for or rebukes of the president. With the Trump-endorsed GOP candidates, I think it’s rarely so simple. But in these New York primaries, with results like NY-13, its hard to argue that Mamdani’s strength isn’t a key aspect of what’s going on — at least in New York City.

Kate will have more looking closely at the returns from these races tomorrow.

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
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