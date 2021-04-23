Making Sense of the Post-Trump Era #7

From TPM Reader JE, a rather different take on the question, less political outlook than deeply personal, inter-personal experience …

So, by far the biggest outcome for me from the “Post Trump Era” (and to some extent I need to move the date back to November 2016 to describe this fully) is the realization that a lot of middle class white Americans (I’m in that group) are still racist as hell. Prior to that the racism was couched in careful language, was eased out with a nod and a wink that indicated that maybe someone still wasn’t on board with the modern state of the world.