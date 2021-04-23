Prime Only Members-Only Article

Making Sense of the Post-Trump Era #7

By
|
April 23, 2021 9:39 a.m.

From TPM Reader JE, a rather different take on the question, less political outlook than deeply personal, inter-personal experience …

So, by far the biggest outcome for me from the “Post Trump Era” (and to some extent I need to move the date back to November 2016 to describe this fully) is the realization that a lot of middle class white Americans (I’m in that group) are still racist as hell. Prior to that the racism was couched in careful language, was eased out with a nod and a wink that indicated that maybe someone still wasn’t on board with the modern state of the world.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
$42/yr
30% Off
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: