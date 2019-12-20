Editor's Brief

Make Him Wait

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a the White House Summit on Child Care, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. President... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a the White House Summit on Child Care, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump said Wednesday that he will sign a $738 billion defense policy bill introducing parental leave for federal workers which also establishes a Space Force, after it passed in the House of Representatives. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 20, 2019 12:11 p.m.

It’s not the only or main reason for doing it. But it is instructive how even a short and uncertain pause in the House transmitting its articles of impeachment to the Senate and thus even slightly delaying a Senate “trial” has unhinged the President perhaps even more than being impeached itself.

