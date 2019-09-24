Latest
40 mins ago
WaPo: Biden To Call For Trump’s Impeachment If He Refuses To Comply With Info Requests
on September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
42 mins ago
Several Senate Democrats Push For Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump
1 hour ago
Dems To WH Counsel: Stop Ukraine Stonewalling Or Face ‘Escalated Measures’

Lot Coming This Afternoon

By
|
September 24, 2019 1:50 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

We just recorded today’s episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast with David and Kate and I joined by TPM Reporter Josh Kovensky. I highly recommend your listening when it comes out this afternoon. Josh has a unique handle not only on this story but the different personages involved, many of whom he’s interviewed because of his work as a reporter in Ukraine before he came to TPM. He’ll have a piece coming out later this afternoon which gives a possible answer to the State Department involvement in this caper – which, believe it or not, seems semi-exonerating for the State Department at least. Stay tuned.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: